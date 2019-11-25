기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

The unionized railway workers and the Korea Railroad Corporation resumed negotiations on the evening of November 23 and agreed this morning on a 1.8-percent wage increase, five days after the strike was launched.
South Korea's Defense Ministry has expressed regret over North Korea's state media report that Kim Jong-un visited Changnindo Island in the Yellow Sea near the inter-Korean border and ordered artillery firing. The Defense Ministry said that the move was in violation of the inter-Korean military agreement.
Starting in December, Grade 5 emission vehicles will be banned from entering Seoul's downtown area where "the Four Great Gates" are located. Automated crackdowns will be conducted at every entrance to the area. In 2021, the ban will be expanded to Gangnam and Yeouido as well.
According to a social survey report announced today by the Statistics Korea, only 28.9 percent of the respondents believe that their children will have a higher social and economic status. The number is down 0.6 percentage points from two years ago, and has been on the decline since 2009.
