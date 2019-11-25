KOREAN TECHNOLOGY IN INTERNATIONAL ART News Today 입력 2019.11.25 (15:06) 수정 2019.11.25 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The development of technology has changed the way we produce and appreciate art. Korea's technology was used to build an interactive art museum in Beijing, which provides first-hand, immersive art experiences to visitors.



[Pkg]



A new world appears through a layer of hazy fog. This is Vincent van Gogh's famous "The Starry Night." The work features a group of people dancing and singing against the backdrop of a starry sky. At this digital museum displaying Van Gogh's works, the Dutch artist, who worked in Paris 150 years ago, comes forward and speaks to visitors.



[Soundbite] "Hello, I'm Vincent van Gogh."



In "the Water-Lily Pond" by Claude Monet, water sparkles in the light with butterflies fluttering over it. This museum enables visitors to not just look at artworks, but makes them feel as if they are emersed in them using all the senses. People in portraits come to life and crack jokes with each other.



[Soundbite] (VISITOR) : "It is more dynamic and livelier than traditional museums. It feels like I can come into contact with those from the era."



China is showing a keen interest in this art content developed by a Korean company using various IT technologies from AI to holograms.



[Soundbite] CHO UNG-RAE(PRES., MACKISS COMPANY) : "We created this new space content by combining technology with paintings produced by post-impressionist artists from the 19th century."



Creative, cutting-edge content is grabbing attention from China, despite what appears to be Beijing's anti-Korea measures.

KOREAN TECHNOLOGY IN INTERNATIONAL ART

입력 2019.11.25 (15:06) 수정 2019.11.25 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The development of technology has changed the way we produce and appreciate art. Korea's technology was used to build an interactive art museum in Beijing, which provides first-hand, immersive art experiences to visitors.



[Pkg]



A new world appears through a layer of hazy fog. This is Vincent van Gogh's famous "The Starry Night." The work features a group of people dancing and singing against the backdrop of a starry sky. At this digital museum displaying Van Gogh's works, the Dutch artist, who worked in Paris 150 years ago, comes forward and speaks to visitors.



[Soundbite] "Hello, I'm Vincent van Gogh."



In "the Water-Lily Pond" by Claude Monet, water sparkles in the light with butterflies fluttering over it. This museum enables visitors to not just look at artworks, but makes them feel as if they are emersed in them using all the senses. People in portraits come to life and crack jokes with each other.



[Soundbite] (VISITOR) : "It is more dynamic and livelier than traditional museums. It feels like I can come into contact with those from the era."



China is showing a keen interest in this art content developed by a Korean company using various IT technologies from AI to holograms.



[Soundbite] CHO UNG-RAE(PRES., MACKISS COMPANY) : "We created this new space content by combining technology with paintings produced by post-impressionist artists from the 19th century."



Creative, cutting-edge content is grabbing attention from China, despite what appears to be Beijing's anti-Korea measures.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보