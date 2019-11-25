기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

TRADITIONAL DANCE IN EUROPEAN BALLET
입력 2019.11.25 (15:08) 수정 2019.11.25 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
TRADITIONAL DANCE IN EUROPEAN BALLET
동영상영역 끝
DISABLED HERO HELPING THOSE IN NEED 다음기사 DISABLED HERO HELPING THOSE IN NEED
[Anchor Lead]

A German national ballet troupe has created sensation by staging an original performance, which is based on traditional Korean dance. A Korean choreographer was invited to teach the dancers of the European ballet company. Here is more.

[Pkg]

Holding wooden sticks brought from Korea, dancers, dressed up as clowns, depict anxiety and fatigue felt by people today. A Belgian poem was reinterpreted and re-invented as an original performance based on traditional Korean dance. It is this season's regular performance by Germany's ballet company Oldenburg, selected one of the top five European dance troupes of the year.

[Soundbite] LAURA CRISTEA(BALLET TROUPE MEMBER)

This is the first time a European national theater staged a regular performance created by a Korean choreographer and composer. Traditional Korean dance breathing method, which makes the body more relaxed, was a completely different experience for ballet dancers accustomed to powerful and technique-centered moves.

[Soundbite] LEE HYE-KYUNG(CHOREOGRAPHER) : "It was full of tension every day. I emphasized the importance of exhalation and the upper body's curvy movements. My instructions were well received."

Following last month's premiere, the local media praised the performance for expressing human emotions like a live sculpture.

[Soundbite] (VIEWER) : "I really like the combination of European and Korean musical instruments and elements. I like the costume, too."

The show that combines European and Korean cultural elements, is on until next May.
  • TRADITIONAL DANCE IN EUROPEAN BALLET
    • 입력 2019.11.25 (15:08)
    • 수정 2019.11.25 (16:46)
    News Today
TRADITIONAL DANCE IN EUROPEAN BALLET
[Anchor Lead]

A German national ballet troupe has created sensation by staging an original performance, which is based on traditional Korean dance. A Korean choreographer was invited to teach the dancers of the European ballet company. Here is more.

[Pkg]

Holding wooden sticks brought from Korea, dancers, dressed up as clowns, depict anxiety and fatigue felt by people today. A Belgian poem was reinterpreted and re-invented as an original performance based on traditional Korean dance. It is this season's regular performance by Germany's ballet company Oldenburg, selected one of the top five European dance troupes of the year.

[Soundbite] LAURA CRISTEA(BALLET TROUPE MEMBER)

This is the first time a European national theater staged a regular performance created by a Korean choreographer and composer. Traditional Korean dance breathing method, which makes the body more relaxed, was a completely different experience for ballet dancers accustomed to powerful and technique-centered moves.

[Soundbite] LEE HYE-KYUNG(CHOREOGRAPHER) : "It was full of tension every day. I emphasized the importance of exhalation and the upper body's curvy movements. My instructions were well received."

Following last month's premiere, the local media praised the performance for expressing human emotions like a live sculpture.

[Soundbite] (VIEWER) : "I really like the combination of European and Korean musical instruments and elements. I like the costume, too."

The show that combines European and Korean cultural elements, is on until next May.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.