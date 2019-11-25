TRADITIONAL DANCE IN EUROPEAN BALLET News Today 입력 2019.11.25 (15:08) 수정 2019.11.25 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A German national ballet troupe has created sensation by staging an original performance, which is based on traditional Korean dance. A Korean choreographer was invited to teach the dancers of the European ballet company. Here is more.



[Pkg]



Holding wooden sticks brought from Korea, dancers, dressed up as clowns, depict anxiety and fatigue felt by people today. A Belgian poem was reinterpreted and re-invented as an original performance based on traditional Korean dance. It is this season's regular performance by Germany's ballet company Oldenburg, selected one of the top five European dance troupes of the year.



[Soundbite] LAURA CRISTEA(BALLET TROUPE MEMBER)



This is the first time a European national theater staged a regular performance created by a Korean choreographer and composer. Traditional Korean dance breathing method, which makes the body more relaxed, was a completely different experience for ballet dancers accustomed to powerful and technique-centered moves.



[Soundbite] LEE HYE-KYUNG(CHOREOGRAPHER) : "It was full of tension every day. I emphasized the importance of exhalation and the upper body's curvy movements. My instructions were well received."



Following last month's premiere, the local media praised the performance for expressing human emotions like a live sculpture.



[Soundbite] (VIEWER) : "I really like the combination of European and Korean musical instruments and elements. I like the costume, too."



The show that combines European and Korean cultural elements, is on until next May.

