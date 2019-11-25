DISABLED HERO HELPING THOSE IN NEED

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

Hemophilia is an inherited genetic disorder that impairs the body's ability to stop bleeding. Next, we will bring you a touching story of a disabled hemophiliac who has been helping those in need for over two decades, despite his physical disability.

[Pkg]

A top prize in a writing contest and gold medals in a swimming competition and a floral design contest for those with disabilities. These honors were won by Lee Byung-kil who has a category-1 physical disability. He has been participating in these activities for a reason. Some 20 years ago, he was diagnosed with hemophilia when visiting a hospital to treat an injury. But he couldn't afford to pay the hefty medical costs amounting to tens of millions of won. When he almost gave up on the treatment, he received financial support from the government with a public official's help. At that time, Lee decided to live his life helping those in need.

[Soundbite] LEE BYUNG-KIL(HEMOPHILIAC) : "I was really grateful. At that time, I decided to make donations."

Since then, he has been donating to those in need. His monthly income is some one million won, which mostly comes from basic living subsidies and a government allowance for those with disabilities. He donates half of this small income as well as prize money he wins at various contests.

[Soundbite] LEE BYUNG-KIL(HEMOPHILIAC) : "There are many people in need. I want to donate to them, but I have little money. So I participate in competitions to win prize money."

Lee has to use a wheelchair himself since getting injured four months ago. However, he remains determined to continue his generous donations for the rest of his life.
