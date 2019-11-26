기사 본문 영역

JOINT STATEMENT SIGNED AT ASEAN SUMMIT
입력 2019.11.26 (15:06) 수정 2019.11.26 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

On day two of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, a joint statement was announced to develop Korea-ASEAN relations into a strategic partnership, and bolster social and cultural cooperation.
