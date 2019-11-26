기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
On day two of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, a joint statement was announced to develop Korea-ASEAN relations into a strategic partnership, and bolster social and cultural cooperation.
On day two of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, a joint statement was announced to develop Korea-ASEAN relations into a strategic partnership, and bolster social and cultural cooperation.
- JOINT STATEMENT SIGNED AT ASEAN SUMMIT
-
- 입력 2019.11.26 (15:06)
- 수정 2019.11.26 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
On day two of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, a joint statement was announced to develop Korea-ASEAN relations into a strategic partnership, and bolster social and cultural cooperation.
On day two of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, a joint statement was announced to develop Korea-ASEAN relations into a strategic partnership, and bolster social and cultural cooperation.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-