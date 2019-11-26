기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Various cultural events are also being held on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit. Here's a glimpse into those cultural exchanges.
[Pkg]
A fashion show features modernized and reinterpreted versions of traditional attire from Asian nations, including Muslim ones. Spectators keep snapping photos with their eyes glued to the catwalk. Presenting works by celebrated designers from the ten ASEAN members, the special fashion show served as an occasion to share and understand the intrinsic elements of beauty valued in each country.
[Soundbite] (VIETNAMESE STUDENT) : "As well as Vietnamese ones, clothes from other countries were really beautiful. I saw all works by ASEAN designers. I was very impressed."
Members of a family gather to try a tableful of exotic dishes they have chosen with curiosity and anticipation. They give mixed responses to the unfamiliar tastes. Held at the heart of Busan, a food festival showcases the traditional cuisines of the nations participating in the summit.
[Soundbite] KIM BO-KYUNG(BUSAN RESIDENT) : "It doesn't suit my taste perfectly. But it is a special experience to try dishes of foreign countries in Busan."
From an international knowledge forum to a Korean beauty fair, a host of cultural events that introduce the traditions and spirits of Asian nations will be held in the port city throughout this week.
CULTURAL EXCHANGES AT INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT
[Anchor Lead]
