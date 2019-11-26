NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.11.26 (15:10) 수정 2019.11.26 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Export growth in six ASEAN nations, including Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Singapore, were found to have surged from 2 to 15 percent on average over the past five years, surpassing Korea's export growth rate of 1.4 percent.

Train operation in Korea has been normalized this morning following the termination of the railway workers' strike and their return to their normal duties.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.11.26 (15:10) 수정 2019.11.26 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Export growth in six ASEAN nations, including Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Singapore, were found to have surged from 2 to 15 percent on average over the past five years, surpassing Korea's export growth rate of 1.4 percent.

Train operation in Korea has been normalized this morning following the termination of the railway workers' strike and their return to their normal duties.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보