기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Export growth in six ASEAN nations, including Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Singapore, were found to have surged from 2 to 15 percent on average over the past five years, surpassing Korea's export growth rate of 1.4 percent.
Train operation in Korea has been normalized this morning following the termination of the railway workers' strike and their return to their normal duties.
Export growth in six ASEAN nations, including Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Singapore, were found to have surged from 2 to 15 percent on average over the past five years, surpassing Korea's export growth rate of 1.4 percent.
Train operation in Korea has been normalized this morning following the termination of the railway workers' strike and their return to their normal duties.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2019.11.26 (15:10)
- 수정 2019.11.26 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
Export growth in six ASEAN nations, including Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Singapore, were found to have surged from 2 to 15 percent on average over the past five years, surpassing Korea's export growth rate of 1.4 percent.
Train operation in Korea has been normalized this morning following the termination of the railway workers' strike and their return to their normal duties.
Export growth in six ASEAN nations, including Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Singapore, were found to have surged from 2 to 15 percent on average over the past five years, surpassing Korea's export growth rate of 1.4 percent.
Train operation in Korea has been normalized this morning following the termination of the railway workers' strike and their return to their normal duties.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-