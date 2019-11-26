기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.11.26 (15:10)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Export growth in six ASEAN nations, including Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Singapore, were found to have surged from 2 to 15 percent on average over the past five years, surpassing Korea's export growth rate of 1.4 percent.
Train operation in Korea has been normalized this morning following the termination of the railway workers' strike and their return to their normal duties.
