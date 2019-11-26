N. KOREAN MILITARY CONDUCTS FIRE DRILL News Today 입력 2019.11.26 (15:11) 수정 2019.11.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean military held a firing drill on an islet near the western sea border, under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un. The South Korean government has expressed regret, calling it a violation of the inter-Korean military agreement signed in September 2018.



[Pkg]



Standing beside coastal artillery, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un listens to a military briefing. This is the front line border islet of Changrindo just 17 kilometers from the Northern Limit Line in the West Sea. According to the regime's media, Kim visited the islet and firing drills were conducted under his order.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "Soldiers showcased their skills and pleased leader Kim."



The South Korean government and military immediately stated that Pyongyang violated the September 19 cross-border military agreement. It's the first time Seoul is pointing out the communist state's violation of the military accord.



[Soundbite] CHOI HYUN-SOO(SPOKESPERSON, MINISTRY OF NAT'L DEFENSE) : "We express regret over the firing drill carried out in the West Sea buffer zone. We urge N. Korea to abide by the Sep. 2018 agreement."



On September 19th, 2018, the two sides agreed to suspend firing drills in waters between Deokjeokdo and Chodo Islands in the West Sea and designated the area as a buffer zone. Changrindo Islet is located in these waters. North Korea's latest drill is seen as a move to raise pressure on the South. With inter-Korean exchanges stalled, Pyongyang may be trying to warn Seoul that it's capable of scrapping the 2018 military agreement considered a major achievement by the Moon administration.



[Soundbite] JO HAN-BEOM(KOREA INSTITUTE FOR NAT'L UNIFICATION) : "The drill can't be seen as accidental. It's N. Korea's warning that even the military accord could be in jeopardy."



Kim Jong-un continues his military inspections. This visit to the front line unit is already the third military inspection this month.

N. KOREAN MILITARY CONDUCTS FIRE DRILL

