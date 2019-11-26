URBAN SMART FARM BECOMES A NEW TREND News Today 입력 2019.11.26 (15:17) 수정 2019.11.26 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



So-called smart farms are becoming more common in downtown Seoul these days thanks to information technologies used in farming. They can be seen in subway stations, buildings, supermarkets and restaurants. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]



Sangdo Station, subway line number 7. Inside it, a colorful space comes into view. A large glass wall separates the area from the outside. Layers of lush greenery can be found. This is one of the so-called smart farms, a combination of ICT and farming.



[Soundbite] LEE HWANG-MYUNG(SEOUL METRO) : "We launched the pilot operation of smart farms in 2019 in cooperation with the Seoul City government in a bid to provide healing spaces for the public using greenery and raise awareness about smart farming."



This indoor vertical farm measuring 394 square meters is run by a robot, from sowing to harvesting. As there is no natural sunlight, LEDs are used to promote photosynthesis, while a small ventilator ensures air circulation among the crops. Plants are cultivated without using soil. Water mixed with nutritional supplements is sprinkled onto the roots to make the crops grow. Visitors can check out the farm by making reservations on its official website. These children quench their curiosity by trying to harvest the veggies, and even tasting them. A cafe located inside the station serves salads and beverages made using vegetables grown on the smart farm. This building in downtown Seoul is also home to a smart farm. Located in a cozy space in the basement, it specializes in ginseng. The entire cultivation process is automated. Light is supplied through LEDs and water is sprinkled on an hourly basis. In just one month, 25,000 roots of Ginseng can be harvested. The biggest advantage of smart farming is that crops can be grown year-round without worrying about natural disasters. There are smart farms at supermarkets as well. They sell their own produce. Some customers at this supermarket rent indoor farms.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-HO(STAFF AT SUPERMARKET SMART FARM) : "We decided to start our own smart farm in order to provide fresh vegetables to consumers at reasonable prices."



Unaffected by weather and space, smart farms in urban areas may emerge as a new driving engine of the agricultural sector.

URBAN SMART FARM BECOMES A NEW TREND

입력 2019.11.26 (15:17) 수정 2019.11.26 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



So-called smart farms are becoming more common in downtown Seoul these days thanks to information technologies used in farming. They can be seen in subway stations, buildings, supermarkets and restaurants. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]



Sangdo Station, subway line number 7. Inside it, a colorful space comes into view. A large glass wall separates the area from the outside. Layers of lush greenery can be found. This is one of the so-called smart farms, a combination of ICT and farming.



[Soundbite] LEE HWANG-MYUNG(SEOUL METRO) : "We launched the pilot operation of smart farms in 2019 in cooperation with the Seoul City government in a bid to provide healing spaces for the public using greenery and raise awareness about smart farming."



This indoor vertical farm measuring 394 square meters is run by a robot, from sowing to harvesting. As there is no natural sunlight, LEDs are used to promote photosynthesis, while a small ventilator ensures air circulation among the crops. Plants are cultivated without using soil. Water mixed with nutritional supplements is sprinkled onto the roots to make the crops grow. Visitors can check out the farm by making reservations on its official website. These children quench their curiosity by trying to harvest the veggies, and even tasting them. A cafe located inside the station serves salads and beverages made using vegetables grown on the smart farm. This building in downtown Seoul is also home to a smart farm. Located in a cozy space in the basement, it specializes in ginseng. The entire cultivation process is automated. Light is supplied through LEDs and water is sprinkled on an hourly basis. In just one month, 25,000 roots of Ginseng can be harvested. The biggest advantage of smart farming is that crops can be grown year-round without worrying about natural disasters. There are smart farms at supermarkets as well. They sell their own produce. Some customers at this supermarket rent indoor farms.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-HO(STAFF AT SUPERMARKET SMART FARM) : "We decided to start our own smart farm in order to provide fresh vegetables to consumers at reasonable prices."



Unaffected by weather and space, smart farms in urban areas may emerge as a new driving engine of the agricultural sector.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보