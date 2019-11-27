ASEAN-ROK COMMEMORATIVE SUMMIT ENDS

기사 본문 영역

입력 2019.11.27 (15:01) 수정 2019.11.27 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The ASEAN-Korea Commemorative Summit ended on Tuesday in Busan with a joint vision and chairman's statement, outlining a blueprint for bilateral cooperation over the next 30 years. The leaders of South Korea and the ASEAN bloc agreed to step up cooperation against trade protectionism, and spur peace on the Korean Peninsula by utilizing an ASEAN-led consultation channel.

[Pkg]

The leaders of South Korea and ASEAN states gathered at the BEXCO convention center in Busan. They held hands for the region's future over the next 30 years. They adopted a joint vision and chairman's statement containing plans to achieve shared prosperity. First, the leaders made clear that they object all forms of trade protectionism. Following the agreed trade deal called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, they also agreed to establish a "fair and free trade community" through the conclusion of bilateral free trade agreements. Korea and ASEAN vowed to strengthening free trade in the region to counter protectionist trade sparked by the U.S.-China trade war.

[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "We are facing new challenges which can be overcome only through cooperation and solidarity."

The two sides also agreed to step up efforts for the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. They called for the swift resumption of negotiations between North Korea and the U.S. while urging Pyongyang to restrain from any additional missile tests. They also vowed to work together for Korean peace by utilizing the ASEAN Regional Forum, the only regional security body that North Korea takes part in.

[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "We agreed to cooperate for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula through an ASEAN-led regional consultation channel."

It's the first time a separate session was held to exclusively discuss Korean Peninsula affairs at the ASEAN-Korea summit. South Korea's presidential office said the special summit with ASEAN laid the foundation for sustainable cooperation over the next three decades and marked the completion in the first phase of Seoul's New Southern Policy.
