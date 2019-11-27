기사 본문 영역

입력 2019.11.27 (15:05)
[Anchor Lead]

According to the World Bank data, capital worth 1.5 times the gross domestic product is flooding the market, yet not being invested or consumed. Instead, the money is locked in real estate or bank savings.
In the wake of the government's plan to close down foreign language high schools, autonomous private schools, and international schools, the government notified of its decision to remove the enforcement decrees that gave grounds to the establishment of these schools, starting in 2025.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety asked the police to investigate 23 patients who are suspected of forging prescriptions as well as hoarding psychotropic appetite suppressants, and reselling them, and seven hospitals suspected of over-prescribing drugs for violating the narcotics management act.
Eight cultural facilities in Seogye, Junglim, and Hoihyeong areas around Seoul Station will be opened to the public tomorrow to be used as exhibit and concert halls or shared kitchens.
