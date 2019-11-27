기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
An unusual experiment is underway at an abandoned mine in Taebaek, Gangwon-do Province. The mine's tunnel has been transformed into a horseradish farm equipped with state-of-the-art artificial lighting that was developed by Korean researchers.
The Hamtae Coal Mine was closed down in 1993. About 100 meters into the tunnel there is a room with colorful lighting and horseradish growing in the pots. The young leaves sprouted about three months ago. It will take them more than a year to grow fully.
[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-DAE(GANGWON-DO AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH AND EXTENSION SERVICES) : "We never conducted research in a mine. We want to find out if plant cultivation is possible here."
Horseradish stems are used to make a popular spice, but most of it is imported. Horseradish is difficult to cultivate. It has specific needs including the average daily temperature of below 20 degrees and plenty of water. This mine tunnel was selected for the experiment for having high humidity levels year-round and internal temperature that stays at 10-15 degrees Celsius. To ensure the plant grows well, artificial lighting was installed. It is quantum dot LED lighting made with quantum mechanics technologies. The researchers who developed the lighting said an experiment conducted on lettuce showed a production surge of more than 50 percent.
[Soundbite] KIM YONG-DEUK(CHEORWON PLASMA RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "This lighting emits more red light than regular LEDs. The red waves are beneficial for plants' photosynthesis and growth."
The team believes the artificial lighting can be commercialized in the next couple of years at the earliest, as the ongoing experiment is currently in the stabilization phase.
- MINE TRANSFORMED INTO HI-TECH FARM
입력 2019.11.27 (15:08)
수정 2019.11.27 (16:46)
