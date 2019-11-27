MINE TRANSFORMED INTO HI-TECH FARM News Today 입력 2019.11.27 (15:08) 수정 2019.11.27 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An unusual experiment is underway at an abandoned mine in Taebaek, Gangwon-do Province. The mine's tunnel has been transformed into a horseradish farm equipped with state-of-the-art artificial lighting that was developed by Korean researchers.



[Pkg]



The Hamtae Coal Mine was closed down in 1993. About 100 meters into the tunnel there is a room with colorful lighting and horseradish growing in the pots. The young leaves sprouted about three months ago. It will take them more than a year to grow fully.



[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-DAE(GANGWON-DO AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH AND EXTENSION SERVICES) : "We never conducted research in a mine. We want to find out if plant cultivation is possible here."



Horseradish stems are used to make a popular spice, but most of it is imported. Horseradish is difficult to cultivate. It has specific needs including the average daily temperature of below 20 degrees and plenty of water. This mine tunnel was selected for the experiment for having high humidity levels year-round and internal temperature that stays at 10-15 degrees Celsius. To ensure the plant grows well, artificial lighting was installed. It is quantum dot LED lighting made with quantum mechanics technologies. The researchers who developed the lighting said an experiment conducted on lettuce showed a production surge of more than 50 percent.



[Soundbite] KIM YONG-DEUK(CHEORWON PLASMA RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "This lighting emits more red light than regular LEDs. The red waves are beneficial for plants' photosynthesis and growth."



The team believes the artificial lighting can be commercialized in the next couple of years at the earliest, as the ongoing experiment is currently in the stabilization phase.

MINE TRANSFORMED INTO HI-TECH FARM

입력 2019.11.27 (15:08) 수정 2019.11.27 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An unusual experiment is underway at an abandoned mine in Taebaek, Gangwon-do Province. The mine's tunnel has been transformed into a horseradish farm equipped with state-of-the-art artificial lighting that was developed by Korean researchers.



[Pkg]



The Hamtae Coal Mine was closed down in 1993. About 100 meters into the tunnel there is a room with colorful lighting and horseradish growing in the pots. The young leaves sprouted about three months ago. It will take them more than a year to grow fully.



[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-DAE(GANGWON-DO AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH AND EXTENSION SERVICES) : "We never conducted research in a mine. We want to find out if plant cultivation is possible here."



Horseradish stems are used to make a popular spice, but most of it is imported. Horseradish is difficult to cultivate. It has specific needs including the average daily temperature of below 20 degrees and plenty of water. This mine tunnel was selected for the experiment for having high humidity levels year-round and internal temperature that stays at 10-15 degrees Celsius. To ensure the plant grows well, artificial lighting was installed. It is quantum dot LED lighting made with quantum mechanics technologies. The researchers who developed the lighting said an experiment conducted on lettuce showed a production surge of more than 50 percent.



[Soundbite] KIM YONG-DEUK(CHEORWON PLASMA RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "This lighting emits more red light than regular LEDs. The red waves are beneficial for plants' photosynthesis and growth."



The team believes the artificial lighting can be commercialized in the next couple of years at the earliest, as the ongoing experiment is currently in the stabilization phase.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보