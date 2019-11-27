기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MINE TRANSFORMED INTO HI-TECH FARM
입력 2019.11.27 (15:08) 수정 2019.11.27 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
MINE TRANSFORMED INTO HI-TECH FARM
동영상영역 끝
HELPING THOSE IN NEED WITH BLOOD DONATIONS 다음기사 HELPING THOSE IN NEED WITH BLOOD DONATIONS
[Anchor Lead]

An unusual experiment is underway at an abandoned mine in Taebaek, Gangwon-do Province. The mine's tunnel has been transformed into a horseradish farm equipped with state-of-the-art artificial lighting that was developed by Korean researchers.

[Pkg]

The Hamtae Coal Mine was closed down in 1993. About 100 meters into the tunnel there is a room with colorful lighting and horseradish growing in the pots. The young leaves sprouted about three months ago. It will take them more than a year to grow fully.

[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-DAE(GANGWON-DO AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH AND EXTENSION SERVICES) : "We never conducted research in a mine. We want to find out if plant cultivation is possible here."

Horseradish stems are used to make a popular spice, but most of it is imported. Horseradish is difficult to cultivate. It has specific needs including the average daily temperature of below 20 degrees and plenty of water. This mine tunnel was selected for the experiment for having high humidity levels year-round and internal temperature that stays at 10-15 degrees Celsius. To ensure the plant grows well, artificial lighting was installed. It is quantum dot LED lighting made with quantum mechanics technologies. The researchers who developed the lighting said an experiment conducted on lettuce showed a production surge of more than 50 percent.

[Soundbite] KIM YONG-DEUK(CHEORWON PLASMA RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "This lighting emits more red light than regular LEDs. The red waves are beneficial for plants' photosynthesis and growth."

The team believes the artificial lighting can be commercialized in the next couple of years at the earliest, as the ongoing experiment is currently in the stabilization phase.
  • MINE TRANSFORMED INTO HI-TECH FARM
    • 입력 2019.11.27 (15:08)
    • 수정 2019.11.27 (16:46)
    News Today
MINE TRANSFORMED INTO HI-TECH FARM
[Anchor Lead]

An unusual experiment is underway at an abandoned mine in Taebaek, Gangwon-do Province. The mine's tunnel has been transformed into a horseradish farm equipped with state-of-the-art artificial lighting that was developed by Korean researchers.

[Pkg]

The Hamtae Coal Mine was closed down in 1993. About 100 meters into the tunnel there is a room with colorful lighting and horseradish growing in the pots. The young leaves sprouted about three months ago. It will take them more than a year to grow fully.

[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-DAE(GANGWON-DO AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH AND EXTENSION SERVICES) : "We never conducted research in a mine. We want to find out if plant cultivation is possible here."

Horseradish stems are used to make a popular spice, but most of it is imported. Horseradish is difficult to cultivate. It has specific needs including the average daily temperature of below 20 degrees and plenty of water. This mine tunnel was selected for the experiment for having high humidity levels year-round and internal temperature that stays at 10-15 degrees Celsius. To ensure the plant grows well, artificial lighting was installed. It is quantum dot LED lighting made with quantum mechanics technologies. The researchers who developed the lighting said an experiment conducted on lettuce showed a production surge of more than 50 percent.

[Soundbite] KIM YONG-DEUK(CHEORWON PLASMA RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "This lighting emits more red light than regular LEDs. The red waves are beneficial for plants' photosynthesis and growth."

The team believes the artificial lighting can be commercialized in the next couple of years at the earliest, as the ongoing experiment is currently in the stabilization phase.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.