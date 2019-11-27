HELPING THOSE IN NEED WITH BLOOD DONATIONS News Today 입력 2019.11.27 (15:09) 수정 2019.11.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A woman in her 20s who recently sustained severe burns in a fire urgently needed blood transfusion to survive, but there was not enough blood of her type. Luckily, her friends and neighbors who heard the news via social media stepped in to donate blood, and she was able to survive.



[Pkg]



Last Monday, a fire broke out in a two-storey house in Geochang, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Three family members who were on the first floor were able to escape from the burning house, but a 22-year-old woman who was on the second floor at the time sustained first- to second-degree burns all over her body. The news that there was not enough O-blood type needed for transfusion spread the following day at a school attended by the woman's younger sibling. The school is also the victim's alma mater. The school arranged a blood donation event three days after the blaze, but not a single student was able to donate blood because they were overtaken by Geochang residents who rushed to the school to donate their blood upon hearing the news via social media. Of some 200 residents, 50 donated O-blood type. Also, 450 blood donation cards were submitted.



[Soundbite] KIM MIN-YOUNG(DAESEONGIL HIGH SCHOOL) : "Hundreds of people came to donate blood. They were tested for blood type, and only those with the same blood type as the victim were allowed to donate. We were grateful to see so many people willing to help."



Thanks to the good deed by her neighbors, the woman was able to pass through a critical stage. However, she needs more O-blood type for further treatment. Students who could not donate their blood earlier requested a blood donation center to allow them to do so.



[Soundbite] PARK NAK-SEO(TEACHER, DAESEONGIL HIGH SCHOOL) : "We speak with the students' guardians several times a day on the phone. It has been of great help in saving a life. We are very grateful and proud of everyone who helped."



The story of kind neighbors who stepped in to save a life is warming people's hearts during the cold season.

