CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.11.27 (15:12) 수정 2019.11.27 (16:46) News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

Today's TADA korea is about one of the hottest topics in the film and music scene, Parasite and BTS. It has become belatedly known that director Bong Joon-ho's film "Parasite" had won one more award at a film festival overseas. K-pop megastars BTS, meanwhile have grabbed three titles at the American Music Award. This and more on today's TADA Korea.

[Pkg]

"Parasite" won the Best Feature Film title at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards held last week in Brisbane, Australia. The purpose of the festival is to publicize movies from the Asia-Pacific region to global audiences. Sources say the producer of "Parasite," Chang Young-hwan, attended the award ceremony. Having won a number of awards at the Cannes and Toronto international film festivals and this time in Australia, the black comedy is now hotly tipped to win an Oscar next February. BTS have become the first Korean artist to win three titles at the American Music Awards, one of the top-three music awards in the U.S. The K-pop megastars scooped Favorite Social Artist, Tour of the Year and Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock. What's particularly noteworthy is that BTS beat the American boy band Jonas Brothers to become the first group from a non-English speaking region to win a title in the Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock category. BTS were unable to attend the award ceremony because of their busy schedule, but they expressed gratitude to their fans through a video message.
    News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
