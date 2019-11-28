기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

In an effort to enhance fairness and impartiality in college education, the Education Ministry announced Thursday plans to expand the rate of regular admissions, which rely on standardized College Scholastic Ability Test scores. It will also gradually remove the requirement on students to submit letters of self-introduction and their teachers' recommendations.
According to trade statistics from Tokyo's Finance Ministry, Japan's exports of beer to Korea eventually came to zero won last month amid Korean consumers' boycott of Japanese products.
Samsung Electronics and Taiwanese firms will supply central processing units for computers to Intel, which has been suffering from a prolonged shortage of the part.
A survey conducted by the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises, shows that among workers hired by smaller businesses, textile pattern makers receive the highest daily wage of 130,000 won for working eight hours a day, followed by CAD designers and electricians.
