CENTER HELPING VICTIMS OF NATURAL DISASTER
입력 2019.11.28 (15:07) 수정 2019.11.28 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

It has been two years since an earthquake struck in the city of Pohang, but many of its residents are still dealing with the psychological consequences of the disaster. A special center has opened in Pohang to help the victims overcome their trauma.

[Pkg]

Two years ago, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Pohang, the most powerful in Korea's modern history. It was followed by more than a hundred aftershocks of magnitude 2.0 and higher. Residents, who managed to escape from the shaking buildings, are still dealing with the emotional aftermath of the disaster.

[Soundbite] CHUNG KI-HWAN(POHANG RESIDENT) : "I haven't been able to sleep since the earthquake, and I feel anxious all the time. I received psychological counseling for a long time."

More than 50 Pohang residents are at high risk of post-traumatic stress. About 42 percent of the city's population developed the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after the earthquake. As more and more residents complained of insomnia and anxiety, the government opened a center that provides psychological help to the victims. The center is equipped with facilities for measuring stress levels and reducing anxiety. It also provides sonic vibration therapy to patients who are terrified even of slight shaking.

[Soundbite] LEE YOUNG-RYEOL(DIRECTOR OF POHANG EARTHQUAKE TRAUMA CENTER) : "Our patients are terrified of shaking most of all. They are startled even by phone vibration. We will provide professional therapy to help them overcome that fear and become less sensitive to shaking."

After suffering from earthquake-related trauma for more than two years, Pohang residents can finally receive professional help.
