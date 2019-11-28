기사 본문 영역

REGULATIONS ON PET FUNERALS
입력 2019.11.28 (15:09) 수정 2019.11.28 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

With more than 10 million Koreans owning pets, funerals for animal companions have become more commonplace as well. But the reality is that the regulations on how to process animal bodies and pet funeral facilities are sorely lacking.

[Pkg]

Seo Yun-hee lost her pet dog in a car accident a few years ago. The dog was part of her family, but she had to bury it in a nearby mountain because she had no idea what to do with the body.

[Soundbite]SEO YUN-HEE(DAEJEON RESIDENT) : "I couldn't just throw him away. He was my family, so I thought that was the best option."

A survey of pet owners shows most respondents buried their pets, while the second largest number turned to veterinary clinics or funeral services. According to the current law, dead pets are classified as waste that can be discarded in designated trash bags. But it is illegal to simply throw them away or bury them in random areas. There are only 39 registered animal funeral businesses nationwide. 16 or nearly half of them are located in the Gyeonggi-do area. Various regulations and public protests made it difficult to build funeral facilities in various areas including Seoul, Daejeon and Jejudo Island.

[Soundbite] (EMPLOYEE OF DAEJEON METROPOLITAN GOV'T(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "People protest against even animal shelters or pet playgrounds. There are even stronger objections to funeral facilities because they do not feel comfortable having such facilities nearby."

Experts point out people's pet awareness must change first.

[Soundbite] KIM GEUN-TAE(KOREA KENNEL FEDERATION) : "People should learn about pets at schools, public agencies, and community centers to enhance their understanding of pets."

Now that a growing number of Koreans own pets, there needs to be definite guidelines on what to do when these faithful companions pass away.
