ARTIST GARY HILL HOLDS EXHIBITION IN KOREA

[Anchor Lead]



World-renowned video artist Gary Hill is holding an exhibition in the city of Suwon. It's the largest exhibition that the artist has held in the Asian region so far.



[Pkg]



Seventeen men standing still... They gaze at the spectators in front of them without doing anything. Looking at the men on the screen while maintaining a distance from them, the spectators think about what it's like to be looked at. Two aluminum pipes lined on the floor... One of them has a black-and-white monitor. The other has a speaker. They portray the relationship between sound and image connected by the body. These are the works of American video artist Gary Hill, who drew the spotlight in the 1970s for his work combining video images and text. In 1997, he received the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale. Gary Hill has conducted various experiments into language and body, the core elements that define what it is to be human. Twenty four pieces of the artist's work are now on display in Suwon. The museum hosting the exhibition said it introduces Gary Hill as a language artist representing the spirit of contemporary art.



[Soundbite] GARY HILL(VIDEO ARTIST)



It's the largest exhibition of Gary Hill's art in Asia to date. It will run through March 8th at the Suwon IPark Museum of Art.

입력 2019.11.28 (15:11) 수정 2019.11.28 (16:45)

