CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.28 (15:13) 수정 2019.11.28 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about Korean songs being featured on the Rolling Stone magazine, and domestic film 'Bring Me Home' receiving international attention. Rolling Stone magazine published a list of 50 most important music moments of the decade, which included several Korean songs. Let's find out on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Psy's "Gangnam Style" Children's song "Baby Shark" by Pinkfong and BTS. They all made it to a prestigious Rolling Stone top 50 ranking. The world-famous music magazine included them in its list of 50 most important music moments of the decade. Psy's smash hit "Gangnam Style" is praised for introducing Korean pop music to hundreds of millions of people around the world. BTS was described as the first K-pop group to go on a sold-out U.S. stadium tour. Bring Me Home grabbed attention in Koreaas the comeback vehicle for actress Lee Young-ae. The movie is invited to international film festivals around the globe. According to the film's distributor, the thriller about a mother searching for her missing child, was included in the non-competition category of the 49th International Film Festival Rotterdam, set to be held early next year in the Netherlands. It was also selected as the closing film for the 18th Florence Korea Film Fest in March. The film festival in Rotterdam is known as a stepping stone for indie film directors to expand out to the global cinematic scene. Korean films "The Spy Gone North" and "The Villainess" were screened at that event and received rave reviews.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.11.28 (15:13) 수정 2019.11.28 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about Korean songs being featured on the Rolling Stone magazine, and domestic film 'Bring Me Home' receiving international attention. Rolling Stone magazine published a list of 50 most important music moments of the decade, which included several Korean songs. Let's find out on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Psy's "Gangnam Style" Children's song "Baby Shark" by Pinkfong and BTS. They all made it to a prestigious Rolling Stone top 50 ranking. The world-famous music magazine included them in its list of 50 most important music moments of the decade. Psy's smash hit "Gangnam Style" is praised for introducing Korean pop music to hundreds of millions of people around the world. BTS was described as the first K-pop group to go on a sold-out U.S. stadium tour. Bring Me Home grabbed attention in Koreaas the comeback vehicle for actress Lee Young-ae. The movie is invited to international film festivals around the globe. According to the film's distributor, the thriller about a mother searching for her missing child, was included in the non-competition category of the 49th International Film Festival Rotterdam, set to be held early next year in the Netherlands. It was also selected as the closing film for the 18th Florence Korea Film Fest in March. The film festival in Rotterdam is known as a stepping stone for indie film directors to expand out to the global cinematic scene. Korean films "The Spy Gone North" and "The Villainess" were screened at that event and received rave reviews.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보