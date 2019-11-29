PROPOSAL OF INTER-KOREAN PROJECT ON SEAWEED News Today 입력 2019.11.29 (14:56) 수정 2019.11.29 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the strained diplomatic relations between South and North Korea, the two sides continue cooperation through industrial and academic research. The government of Incheon City, which was recently selected for the North Korea project, has proposed that the two Koreas conduct a joint survey to promote cross-border cooperation in the seaweed sector.



[Pkg]



This seaweed product "hancheon" is made by freezing and melting red algae harvested at sea off Jejudo Island. It is widely known for its medicinal properties that help fight high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. About 80 percent of "hancheon" is exported to Japan. High-density "hancheon" is drawing attention recently for its ability to alleviate dementia symptoms. One kilogram of the product costs more than 12 million won.



[Soundbite] HAN TAE-JUN(PRESIDENT, GHENT UNIVERSITY) : "One kilogram of this powdered product costs 12 million won, which is an enormous added value."



Diatoms, a kind of algae found in oceans and wetlands, can be used to make a wide range of products, including cosmetics and bio diesel. The global seaweed market surpassed 6 trillion won. The government of Incheon City and Ghent University have proposed to North Korea a joint survey of marine resources in waters off the Five West Islands in the Yellow Sea and the North's Hwanghae-do Province.



[Soundbite] KIM PIL-JOO(VICE PRESIDENT, PYONGYANG UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY) : "I hope this will be an opportunity for this area to become a site of peace and co-prosperity between South and North Korea."



However, help from international organizations is needed to ensure that the project continues, as the U.N. sanctions against North Korea are still in place.



[Soundbite] LIM HYUN-TAEK(INCHEON CITY GOVERNMENT) : "We can make this project more reliable if we carry it out in cooperation with the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development or other U.N. agencies."



Creating state-of-the-art seaweed farms using smart farming technologies is urgent in order to establish the so-called "peace belt" in waters off the Five West Islands.

