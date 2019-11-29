기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea on Friday held its final monthly rate setting meeting for 2019 and left the key rate unchanged at a record low of 1.25 percent.
South Korea and Japan have agreed to hold director-level talks on export control in the third week of December in Tokyo. Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said the two sides will mutually examine each other's export control measures to help resolve pending issues.
According to Statistics Korea data on industrial activity, production, consumption and investment all dropped in the month of October. It's the first time in 8 months to see a decline in all three figures.
The captain of a cruise ship involved in the deadly sinking of a tourist boat on the Danube River in Hungary has been referred to trial. The Hungarian prosecution indicted the captain on charges of manslaughter. Twenty-five South Koreans were killed in the accident with one person still unaccounted for.
