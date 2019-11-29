ANCIENT TOMB UNVEILED FOR THE FIRST TIME News Today 입력 2019.11.29 (14:59) 수정 2019.11.29 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



The tomb of a ruler from Bihwa Gaya, an ancient nation in the fourth and fifth centuries, has been unveiled for the first time. It has an incredible archaeological value as the ancient resting place has never been robbed over the course of 1,500 years.



[Pkg]



Excavation of Bihwa Gaya tombs is in full swing in Changnyeong-gun County in southern Korea. A crane lifts two of the seven rocks covering an ancient tomb to reveal the burial chamber for the first time in 1,500 years. Earthenware pieces buried together at the time of interment are found mostly intact. A long-necked black urn and many other pieces that provide a glimpse into the Bihwa Gaya pottery style in the fifth century were unearthed at the site.



[Soundbite] PARK JONG-IK(DIR., GAYA NATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE) : "These goblets are connected like so. We assume it's the first lamp holder of its kind to be discovered."



The owner of this tomb simply called "Tomb No. 63" is presumed to be a member of Bihwa Gaya's ruling class. The tomb itself is quite large, measuring 6.3 meters long and 1.4 meters wide. Judging by the main burial chamber that's big enough to accommodate two bodies, it must have belonged to a powerful member.



[Soundbite] YANG SUK-JA(GAYA NATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE) : "This is the main burial chamber of a mega-sized tomb. So the owner is assumed to be a very powerful person."



The tomb was discovered completely intact, as it has never been looted over the course of more than 1,500 years. The ancient burial site is expected to help shed light on the kingdom of Bihwa Gaya known to have traded along the Nakdonggang River with Japan.

