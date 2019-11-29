CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.29 (15:06) 수정 2019.11.29 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about Kim Woo-bin's comeback and singer Ailee holding an year end concert tour next month. Actor Kim Woo-bin who's been battling cancer for the past two years will be making a comeback to the anticipation of many fans. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Kim Woo-bin returns to work after his two-year battle with cancer. The actor will first hold a fan meeting on December 8. His management agency said the event is held to let Kim express his gratitude to fans for their continued support. Reportedly, Kim will star in a new movie by director Choi Dong-hoon. The actor was working with Choi when he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017. The news of Kim's comeback prompted fansto wish good luck to other stars who recently returned after battling various conditions. Ailee will hold a year-end concert tour next month. The diva will first release a new song before embarking on the nationwide tour, that begins in Incheon on December 7. Her management agency promised that Ailee will present her fans with a variety of creative, colorful performances at the concerts. She recently grabbed attention with her plan to enter the U.S. pop scene. During an appearance in a KBS radio music program on November 25, Ailee announced her music career in the U.S. will begin after the concert tour.

