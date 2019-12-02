기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

RISE OF COOKING & DELIVERY ROBOTS
입력 2019.12.02 (15:05) 수정 2019.12.02 (16:49) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
RISE OF COOKING & DELIVERY ROBOTS
동영상영역 끝
NEWS BRIEF 다음기사 NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Robots cooking and delivering food are poised to come straight out of human imagination and into our daily lives. Here's a look at that very possible future.

[Pkg]

Delivery robots are lined up in front of a college campus cafeteria. One of them gets ready to work right after receiving an order from a smartphone app. There are nine spots on the campus where food can be delivered. A customer chooses a location and the robot does its job. It makes a smooth turn and drives over a speed bump without a hitch. But there's much room for improvement in its delivery skills.

[Soundbite] KIM YO-SEOP(DELIVERY SERVICE PROVIDER) : "There are segments where autonomous driving doesn't work. We're working to solve that problem by remotely controlling the robots."

In this restaurant a robot cooking noodles hogs the spotlight.

[Soundbite] "Wow, it's cooking. Amazing! (There's no need for human employees.)"

Customers choose the ingredients. Then the robot cooks them in no time and expertly pours the broth with its long arm.

[Soundbite] SHIN CHEOL-HO(ROBOT RESEARCHER) : "I studied actual motions of chefs at a training program and made the motions more human-like."

Researchers still need to dramatically upgrade convenience and safety features if robots are to actually replace humans in select fields.

[Soundbite] PROF. OH JUN-HO(KAIST) : "Robots are developed and tested under very restricted conditions. But there can be too many unpredictable variables in the actual working environments."

Competition to dominate the robot market is heating up even in the restaurant industry that's looking to cut labor costs.
  • RISE OF COOKING & DELIVERY ROBOTS
    • 입력 2019.12.02 (15:05)
    • 수정 2019.12.02 (16:49)
    News Today
RISE OF COOKING & DELIVERY ROBOTS
[Anchor Lead]

Robots cooking and delivering food are poised to come straight out of human imagination and into our daily lives. Here's a look at that very possible future.

[Pkg]

Delivery robots are lined up in front of a college campus cafeteria. One of them gets ready to work right after receiving an order from a smartphone app. There are nine spots on the campus where food can be delivered. A customer chooses a location and the robot does its job. It makes a smooth turn and drives over a speed bump without a hitch. But there's much room for improvement in its delivery skills.

[Soundbite] KIM YO-SEOP(DELIVERY SERVICE PROVIDER) : "There are segments where autonomous driving doesn't work. We're working to solve that problem by remotely controlling the robots."

In this restaurant a robot cooking noodles hogs the spotlight.

[Soundbite] "Wow, it's cooking. Amazing! (There's no need for human employees.)"

Customers choose the ingredients. Then the robot cooks them in no time and expertly pours the broth with its long arm.

[Soundbite] SHIN CHEOL-HO(ROBOT RESEARCHER) : "I studied actual motions of chefs at a training program and made the motions more human-like."

Researchers still need to dramatically upgrade convenience and safety features if robots are to actually replace humans in select fields.

[Soundbite] PROF. OH JUN-HO(KAIST) : "Robots are developed and tested under very restricted conditions. But there can be too many unpredictable variables in the actual working environments."

Competition to dominate the robot market is heating up even in the restaurant industry that's looking to cut labor costs.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.