[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean delegation to the Seoul-Washington talks on defense cost sharing has left for Washington D.C. to attend the fourth round of negotiations, which will last two days.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced the recalls of 12,000 cars of 16 models including Tiguan, Jeep Cherokee and Panamera imported by Audi Volkswagen Korea, FCA Korea and Porsche Korea. The recalls stem from defects found in the vehicles' airbags and engine control units.

Starting next year, Seoul Science High School will recommend that students seeking to enroll in the colleges of medicine be transferred to regular high schools. Freshmen who apply to the colleges of medicine during their third year will have to return their three-year tuition subsidies.

A survey conducted by the Seoul City government on some 3,600 women residing in Seoul has revealed that 43 percent fell victim to digital sex crimes either directly or indirectly. Most of the cases involved receiving pornographic content unwillingly or being demanded to send the images of certain body parts.

