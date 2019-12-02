기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.12.02 (15:07) 수정 2019.12.02 (16:49) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
RESEARCH ON ECO-FRIENDLY CUPS 다음기사 RESEARCH ON ECO-FRIENDLY CUPS
[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean delegation to the Seoul-Washington talks on defense cost sharing has left for Washington D.C. to attend the fourth round of negotiations, which will last two days.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced the recalls of 12,000 cars of 16 models including Tiguan, Jeep Cherokee and Panamera imported by Audi Volkswagen Korea, FCA Korea and Porsche Korea. The recalls stem from defects found in the vehicles' airbags and engine control units.
Starting next year, Seoul Science High School will recommend that students seeking to enroll in the colleges of medicine be transferred to regular high schools. Freshmen who apply to the colleges of medicine during their third year will have to return their three-year tuition subsidies.
A survey conducted by the Seoul City government on some 3,600 women residing in Seoul has revealed that 43 percent fell victim to digital sex crimes either directly or indirectly. Most of the cases involved receiving pornographic content unwillingly or being demanded to send the images of certain body parts.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.12.02 (15:07)
    • 수정 2019.12.02 (16:49)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean delegation to the Seoul-Washington talks on defense cost sharing has left for Washington D.C. to attend the fourth round of negotiations, which will last two days.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced the recalls of 12,000 cars of 16 models including Tiguan, Jeep Cherokee and Panamera imported by Audi Volkswagen Korea, FCA Korea and Porsche Korea. The recalls stem from defects found in the vehicles' airbags and engine control units.
Starting next year, Seoul Science High School will recommend that students seeking to enroll in the colleges of medicine be transferred to regular high schools. Freshmen who apply to the colleges of medicine during their third year will have to return their three-year tuition subsidies.
A survey conducted by the Seoul City government on some 3,600 women residing in Seoul has revealed that 43 percent fell victim to digital sex crimes either directly or indirectly. Most of the cases involved receiving pornographic content unwillingly or being demanded to send the images of certain body parts.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.