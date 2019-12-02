RESERVOIR HOSTING MIGRATORY BIRDS News Today 입력 2019.12.02 (15:12) 수정 2019.12.02 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



With the arrival of winter, migratory birds are flying into habitats around the nation. One of them is Junam Reservoir in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. The reservoir is home to various migratory birds from Baikal teals to white-naped cranes, which are a natural monument.



[Pkg]



Junam Reservoir measures four kilometers in length. As the sun rises above the horizon, a flock of Baikal teals soar into the sky over the still lake. Sometimes in formation and sometimes individually, they fly across the sky. Birdwatchers are wowed by the majestic sight created by thousands of these birds from Siberia.



[Soundbite] "Wow, it's spectacular."



[Soundbite] SEO JANG-HO(BUSAN RESIDENT) : "The lake is much larger than I expected. There are lots of birds. It is not easy for my child to see this spectacle. I am happy that she had a special experience."



White-naped cranes, which are one of Korea's natural monuments, arrived in the nation a week earlier than they did last year. They sleep in a shallow region of the lake to avoid predators and go out into the fields early in the morning in search for food. There are about 6,000 white-naped cranes worldwide. 300 of these rare birds visited Korea recently.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-JWA(CHANGWON BIRD RESEARCH CENTER) : "Junam Reservoir draws many migratory birds, since it provides favorable living conditions for them, such as extensive farmland nearby and large areas to sleep."



20,000 migratory birds made up of 50 different species visit Junam Reservoir every winter. The seasonal guests will attract many tourists before they return to their homes in Russia and China early next year.

