CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.12.02 (15:14) 수정 2019.12.02 (16:49)
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about the success of KBS WORLD's very own entertainment show, We-k-pop and girl group TWICE. As a viewer of KBS WORLD TV, you might have come across it's very own music variety program "We K-POP". The show was recently introduced in US Billboard magazine, after it reached 100 million K-POP fans and household views around the world. This and more on today's cultural news.

[Pkg]

US Billboard magazine has highlighted KBS World's K-pop show called "We K-Pop." It said that the variety show had reached 100 million K-pop fans and household viewers in 120 different countries. Billboard goes on to praise We K-Pop for focusing on direct communication between the fans and the artists, unlike most other music programs. The article also credited the show's ability to tell deeper stories as one of its immediate attractions. We K-Pop premiered on KBS World TV in July this year as its very first music variety program. KBS World is the overseas Hallyu channel provided by KBS. We K-Pop recently held a global K-pop fan voting event related to K-pop stars called WE K-PICK! ahead of its special yearend edition, and some 50-thousand fans have taken part in the vote. K-pop girl band Twice has topped a leading weekly album chart in Japan for the third week of November with their second regular Japanese album titled "&TWICE" released on November 20th. It's the fifth time Twice has topped the Oricon albums chart since their debut in Japan. Oricon said Twice is now tied with Mariah Carey as the 2nd foreign female artist with the most number of albums to top its weekly chart. The group's latest album also took the number one spot on other Japanese rankings including Billboard Japan's Hot Albums and Top Albums Sales Charts as well as Line Music's Top 100 Weekly Chart.
CULTURAL INSIGHT
