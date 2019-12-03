기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

BILL OVER VAN-HAILING SERVICE “TADA”
입력 2019.12.03 (15:00) 수정 2019.12.03 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
BILL OVER VAN-HAILING SERVICE “TADA”
동영상영역 끝
NEWS BRIEF 다음기사 NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Apart from an ongoing trial to determine whether the van-hailing service Tada is illegal, a separate legislation is being discussed in parliament aimed at banning the app-based mobility platform. If the bill is approved, Tada will completely lose its ability to sustain its operation.

[Pkg]

The van-hailing app Tada first began service in October 2018. It takes pride in its clean and friendly service and the fact that no ride request can be turned down. Membership has grown to 1.3 million. However, there are threats to Tada's survival. In addition to the firm's ongoing legal battle with the prosecution, a revision to a passenger transport law is being reviewed in parliament. The revision calls for restricting the use of rental vans with over 11 seats and a separate driver only for tourist purposes and should last for over 6 hours. Italso calls for such vehicles to be rented or returned at airports and harbors. If the bill - dubbed the Anti-Tada Law - is passed, Tada will no longer be able to operate its current service. Lee Jae-woong, the CEO of SoCar which operates Tada, strongly protests the bill for banning innovative mobility platforms. He says it only allows innovation within the existing framework of taxi operations. However, the bill is garnering support from both ruling and opposition parties and if a parliamentary subcommittee is convened for a vote, it's most likely to be approved. Both the government and parliament are not on Tada's side, putting the service in jeopardy.

[Soundbite] KIM DEOK-JIN(KOREA INSIGHT INSTITUTE) : "There should be alternative solutions but discussions are focused on a dichotomous approach, leading to a failure on reaching a compromise."

If the revision passes, similar services will also be affected. As Tada faces such hurdles, its rivals such as Kakao Mobility are raising their market profile through successive takeovers of taxi firms.
  • BILL OVER VAN-HAILING SERVICE “TADA”
    • 입력 2019.12.03 (15:00)
    • 수정 2019.12.03 (16:45)
    News Today
BILL OVER VAN-HAILING SERVICE “TADA”
[Anchor Lead]

Apart from an ongoing trial to determine whether the van-hailing service Tada is illegal, a separate legislation is being discussed in parliament aimed at banning the app-based mobility platform. If the bill is approved, Tada will completely lose its ability to sustain its operation.

[Pkg]

The van-hailing app Tada first began service in October 2018. It takes pride in its clean and friendly service and the fact that no ride request can be turned down. Membership has grown to 1.3 million. However, there are threats to Tada's survival. In addition to the firm's ongoing legal battle with the prosecution, a revision to a passenger transport law is being reviewed in parliament. The revision calls for restricting the use of rental vans with over 11 seats and a separate driver only for tourist purposes and should last for over 6 hours. Italso calls for such vehicles to be rented or returned at airports and harbors. If the bill - dubbed the Anti-Tada Law - is passed, Tada will no longer be able to operate its current service. Lee Jae-woong, the CEO of SoCar which operates Tada, strongly protests the bill for banning innovative mobility platforms. He says it only allows innovation within the existing framework of taxi operations. However, the bill is garnering support from both ruling and opposition parties and if a parliamentary subcommittee is convened for a vote, it's most likely to be approved. Both the government and parliament are not on Tada's side, putting the service in jeopardy.

[Soundbite] KIM DEOK-JIN(KOREA INSIGHT INSTITUTE) : "There should be alternative solutions but discussions are focused on a dichotomous approach, leading to a failure on reaching a compromise."

If the revision passes, similar services will also be affected. As Tada faces such hurdles, its rivals such as Kakao Mobility are raising their market profile through successive takeovers of taxi firms.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.