[Anchor Lead]

With North Korea urging the United States to come up with a new solution for the denuclearization talks, the North's media reported that Kim Jong-un visited the Mount Baekdusan area yesterday to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Township of Samjiyon County.
The U.S. reconnaissance planes have been conducting flights over the Korean Peninsula to monitor the situation in North Korea. Yesterday, the U.S. forces deployed the Rivet Joint, and today the E-8C Joint Stars.
A report by the Korea International Trade Association says Chinese battery manufacturers are trying to scout Korean battery experts by offering salaries three to four times their existing salaries amid the ongoing dispute over patent infringement involving Korean makers LG Chem and SK Innovation.
With accidents involving children being a serious social issue in Korea these days, the Seoul City government has decided to install speed cameras in some 600 school zones in the city by the year 2022.
[Anchor Lead]

