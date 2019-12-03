ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2019.12.03 (15:07) 수정 2019.12.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about producer and singer JYP making a come back, and NCT 127's activities in the states. Famed producer and singer Park Jin-young has unveiled his comeback as a singer with his new song "Fever". This and more on today's entertainment news



[Pkg]



Producer Park Jin-young unveiled his new song "Fever" and its music video to announce his comeback as a singer. It's been four years and seven months since his 2015 hit song "Who's Your Mama," was released. As it has always been the case in the past the latest work is also written and arranged by the singer. The music video features actress Cho Yeo-jeong, star of the globally praised movie "Parasite." It's about love at first sight. Both Park and Cho did a great job portraying their characters, earning praise for making the video feel like a slice of a staged musical performance. NCT 127 had some impressive showings in the U.S. during the Thanksgiving holidays. According to the K-pop group's agency, the boys performed their hit songs on NBC TV's "Today show" on November 29 local time. It was aired live from Rockefeller Square in New York. The show's host said that despite the freezing weather, NCT 127 fans waited outside all night to see them. Prior to the show, the band also participated in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, becoming the first Korean artist to perform at the high-profile event.

