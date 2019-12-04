기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
After visiting Samjiyon county, the Korean Central News Agency reported that 49 days since the last climb, North Korean Chairman again scaled Mount Baekdu on horseback again, with military officials and inspected the revolution battlefields in the area.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Korea for a two-day visit. He is scheduled to sit down with Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to coordinate in advance the schedules and agendas of a Korea-China-Japan summit slated for next month in China.
At today's innovative growth strategy meeting, the government selected five food items, such as customized and specialty foods and ready-to-eat meals, for its project to discover and promote promising areas that reflect the changes in food consumption.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, fires caused by the behaviors of pet animals are on the rise, increasing from 19 cases last year to some 30 fires as of September this year.
- NEWS BRIEF
- 입력 2019.12.04 (15:01)
- 수정 2019.12.04 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
