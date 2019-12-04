기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

EARRINGS DISCOVERED FROM BAEKJE KINGDOM
입력 2019.12.04 (15:04) 수정 2019.12.04 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
EARRINGS DISCOVERED FROM BAEKJE KINGDOM
동영상영역 끝
FOREIGNERS EXPERIENCE KIMCHI MAKING 다음기사 FOREIGNERS EXPERIENCE KIMCHI MAKING
[Anchor Lead]

A pair of earrings has been discovered at the Baekje Historic Areas, a UNESCO world heritage site in Gongju, Chungcheongnamdo Province. The earrings showcase the gold craftsmanship of the 5th century Baekje kingdom.

[Pkg]

Thin gold strings dangle from two thick rings. These earrings are simple but sophisticated. The pair is about 4 centimeters long. The dangling part of the accessory was made by intertwining gold strings about 15 times to form a shape of a chain. This piece of jewelry was found during excavation of a tomb complex in Gongju that was believed to have been created before Baekje moved its capital to Ungjin. Large amounts of jade beads, presumed to be a necklace, were also discovered. Such discoveries are very rare and thus considered invaluable to the research of the ancient Baekje kingdom's goldsmith and other craftsmanship.

[Soundbite] LEE CHANG-HO(CHUNGNAM INSTITUTE OF HISTORY & CULTURE) : "It will serve as a great opportunity to comprehensively review Baekje era apparel and jewelry."

The tomb complex in Gongju's Suchon-ri belongs to a provincial aristocrat or an influential figure of the fourth to fifth century. The burial mound was discovered in 2003. The city of Gongju and the Cultural Heritage Administration will continue to identify key relics in Gongju to restore Baekju's historical identity and better preserve and manage historical sites in the area.
  • EARRINGS DISCOVERED FROM BAEKJE KINGDOM
    • 입력 2019.12.04 (15:04)
    • 수정 2019.12.04 (16:45)
    News Today
EARRINGS DISCOVERED FROM BAEKJE KINGDOM
[Anchor Lead]

A pair of earrings has been discovered at the Baekje Historic Areas, a UNESCO world heritage site in Gongju, Chungcheongnamdo Province. The earrings showcase the gold craftsmanship of the 5th century Baekje kingdom.

[Pkg]

Thin gold strings dangle from two thick rings. These earrings are simple but sophisticated. The pair is about 4 centimeters long. The dangling part of the accessory was made by intertwining gold strings about 15 times to form a shape of a chain. This piece of jewelry was found during excavation of a tomb complex in Gongju that was believed to have been created before Baekje moved its capital to Ungjin. Large amounts of jade beads, presumed to be a necklace, were also discovered. Such discoveries are very rare and thus considered invaluable to the research of the ancient Baekje kingdom's goldsmith and other craftsmanship.

[Soundbite] LEE CHANG-HO(CHUNGNAM INSTITUTE OF HISTORY & CULTURE) : "It will serve as a great opportunity to comprehensively review Baekje era apparel and jewelry."

The tomb complex in Gongju's Suchon-ri belongs to a provincial aristocrat or an influential figure of the fourth to fifth century. The burial mound was discovered in 2003. The city of Gongju and the Cultural Heritage Administration will continue to identify key relics in Gongju to restore Baekju's historical identity and better preserve and manage historical sites in the area.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.