EARRINGS DISCOVERED FROM BAEKJE KINGDOM News Today 입력 2019.12.04 (15:04) 수정 2019.12.04 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A pair of earrings has been discovered at the Baekje Historic Areas, a UNESCO world heritage site in Gongju, Chungcheongnamdo Province. The earrings showcase the gold craftsmanship of the 5th century Baekje kingdom.



[Pkg]



Thin gold strings dangle from two thick rings. These earrings are simple but sophisticated. The pair is about 4 centimeters long. The dangling part of the accessory was made by intertwining gold strings about 15 times to form a shape of a chain. This piece of jewelry was found during excavation of a tomb complex in Gongju that was believed to have been created before Baekje moved its capital to Ungjin. Large amounts of jade beads, presumed to be a necklace, were also discovered. Such discoveries are very rare and thus considered invaluable to the research of the ancient Baekje kingdom's goldsmith and other craftsmanship.



[Soundbite] LEE CHANG-HO(CHUNGNAM INSTITUTE OF HISTORY & CULTURE) : "It will serve as a great opportunity to comprehensively review Baekje era apparel and jewelry."



The tomb complex in Gongju's Suchon-ri belongs to a provincial aristocrat or an influential figure of the fourth to fifth century. The burial mound was discovered in 2003. The city of Gongju and the Cultural Heritage Administration will continue to identify key relics in Gongju to restore Baekju's historical identity and better preserve and manage historical sites in the area.

EARRINGS DISCOVERED FROM BAEKJE KINGDOM

입력 2019.12.04 (15:04) 수정 2019.12.04 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A pair of earrings has been discovered at the Baekje Historic Areas, a UNESCO world heritage site in Gongju, Chungcheongnamdo Province. The earrings showcase the gold craftsmanship of the 5th century Baekje kingdom.



[Pkg]



Thin gold strings dangle from two thick rings. These earrings are simple but sophisticated. The pair is about 4 centimeters long. The dangling part of the accessory was made by intertwining gold strings about 15 times to form a shape of a chain. This piece of jewelry was found during excavation of a tomb complex in Gongju that was believed to have been created before Baekje moved its capital to Ungjin. Large amounts of jade beads, presumed to be a necklace, were also discovered. Such discoveries are very rare and thus considered invaluable to the research of the ancient Baekje kingdom's goldsmith and other craftsmanship.



[Soundbite] LEE CHANG-HO(CHUNGNAM INSTITUTE OF HISTORY & CULTURE) : "It will serve as a great opportunity to comprehensively review Baekje era apparel and jewelry."



The tomb complex in Gongju's Suchon-ri belongs to a provincial aristocrat or an influential figure of the fourth to fifth century. The burial mound was discovered in 2003. The city of Gongju and the Cultural Heritage Administration will continue to identify key relics in Gongju to restore Baekju's historical identity and better preserve and manage historical sites in the area.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보