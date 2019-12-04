기사 본문 영역

FOREIGNERS EXPERIENCE KIMCHI MAKING
입력 2019.12.04 (15:06) 수정 2019.12.04 (16:45) News Today
FOREIGNERS EXPERIENCE KIMCHI MAKING
[Anchor Lead]

Foreign students studying in Korea participated in a kimchi-making event along with their Korean peers to help those in need. It was a meaningful opportunity to experience Korean culture and share with local communities.

[Pkg]

College students are busy applying a spice to pickled cabbages. It's the first time these foreign students try their hand at making Korean kimchi.

[Soundbite] "Hold it like this. Try like this."

They get the hang of it in no time, and are excited to learn how to make the iconic staple food of Korean cuisine.

[Soundbite] STUDENTS FROM KOREAN-LANGUAGE CENTER OF DAEJIN UNIVERSITY

These foreign students study at a university in Pocheon, Gyeonggi-do Province. They come from various parts of the globe, including Uganda, Uzbekistan, China and Vietnam. By participating in the kimchi-making event along with Korean students and volunteers, they learned about Korean culture.

[Soundbite] YOON EUN-HO(DAEJIN INTERNATIONAL VOLUNTEER GROUP) : "It's a meaningful opportunity to publicize Korean food and help the underprivileged together."

This university has been holding the kimchi-making event since 2016. Some 120 students, teachers and volunteers took part this year to make kimchi for the underprivileged.
