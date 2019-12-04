DOMESTIC FILMS ON THE RISE News Today 입력 2019.12.04 (15:07) 수정 2019.12.04 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about some exciting news in the domestic film industry. With the year end approaching, there are a series of domestic films being released to the anticipation of many moviegoers. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



A number of movies are to hit Korean cinemas in time for the holiday season. One of them is "Ashfall," which is to open on December 19. The premiere of the movie is slated for the day before. The production crew of "Ashfall" also unveiled the main poster for the movie ahead of its opening. The poster shows five cast members, including actors Lee Byung-heon and Ha Jung-woo. "Ashfall," a story of people who try desperately to stop a volcanic eruption, cost 26 billion won to produce. Now that the official date of its release has been announced, film industry insiders expect other new movies to hit theaters in succession. One of the movies to open during the same week as "Ashfall" is "Start-Up" starring Ma Dong-seok and Jung Hae-in. It has been sold to 21 countries even before its premiere. "Start-Up," along with its in-flight distribution rights, has been exported to Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia. The movie's popularity is largely attributed to the rising interest among overseas distributors in actor Ma Dong-seok, who grabbed the international spotlight for his role in "The Eternals." In "Start-Up," Ma plays a mysterious chef working at a Chinese restaurant. The movie is slated for opening on December 18.

DOMESTIC FILMS ON THE RISE

입력 2019.12.04 (15:07) 수정 2019.12.04 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about some exciting news in the domestic film industry. With the year end approaching, there are a series of domestic films being released to the anticipation of many moviegoers. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



A number of movies are to hit Korean cinemas in time for the holiday season. One of them is "Ashfall," which is to open on December 19. The premiere of the movie is slated for the day before. The production crew of "Ashfall" also unveiled the main poster for the movie ahead of its opening. The poster shows five cast members, including actors Lee Byung-heon and Ha Jung-woo. "Ashfall," a story of people who try desperately to stop a volcanic eruption, cost 26 billion won to produce. Now that the official date of its release has been announced, film industry insiders expect other new movies to hit theaters in succession. One of the movies to open during the same week as "Ashfall" is "Start-Up" starring Ma Dong-seok and Jung Hae-in. It has been sold to 21 countries even before its premiere. "Start-Up," along with its in-flight distribution rights, has been exported to Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia. The movie's popularity is largely attributed to the rising interest among overseas distributors in actor Ma Dong-seok, who grabbed the international spotlight for his role in "The Eternals." In "Start-Up," Ma plays a mysterious chef working at a Chinese restaurant. The movie is slated for opening on December 18.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보