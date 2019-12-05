N. KOREA-U.S. WAR OF NERVES News Today 입력 2019.12.05 (14:57) 수정 2019.12.05 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In response to President Trump's thinly-veiled threat of using military force against North Korea, Pyongyang said it will counter with its own force. The regime said leader Kim Jong-un was extremely displeased and using force would be a terrible thing for the United States.



[Pkg]



The North Korean Army's chief of general staff Pak Jong-chon issued a statement last night, emphasizing that if the U.S. uses military force, North Korea will also take prompt corresponding actions. Pyongyang's sharp reaction came a day after President Trump hinted on Tuesday that he could use military force against North Korea if necessary. Pak said he was greatly disappointed with Trump's remarks as was North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un. Pak warned that such posturing and bluffing could hurt the other side's feelings. Pak added that the use of armed forces is not only the privilege of Washington, saying it would be also be a terrible thing for the U.S. if Pyongyang uses its military force. Since Washington has remained unyielding even as the end-of-year deadline for nuclear talks imposed by Pyongyang is approaching, the North is also standing its ground aggressively. But the statement also said the only thing that could deter a physical clash is the friendship between the two leaders, leaving room for a possible last-minute compromise. In the photos released yesterday, the North's military chief is seen accompanying Chairman Kim on his visit to Mount Baekdu. Earlier, North Korea released photos of its leader visiting the North's sacred mountain on horseback and announced that a major ruling workers' party meeting will be held later this month. This suggests the regime's decision on its so-called "new path" is imminent.

N. KOREA-U.S. WAR OF NERVES

입력 2019.12.05 (14:57) 수정 2019.12.05 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In response to President Trump's thinly-veiled threat of using military force against North Korea, Pyongyang said it will counter with its own force. The regime said leader Kim Jong-un was extremely displeased and using force would be a terrible thing for the United States.



[Pkg]



The North Korean Army's chief of general staff Pak Jong-chon issued a statement last night, emphasizing that if the U.S. uses military force, North Korea will also take prompt corresponding actions. Pyongyang's sharp reaction came a day after President Trump hinted on Tuesday that he could use military force against North Korea if necessary. Pak said he was greatly disappointed with Trump's remarks as was North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un. Pak warned that such posturing and bluffing could hurt the other side's feelings. Pak added that the use of armed forces is not only the privilege of Washington, saying it would be also be a terrible thing for the U.S. if Pyongyang uses its military force. Since Washington has remained unyielding even as the end-of-year deadline for nuclear talks imposed by Pyongyang is approaching, the North is also standing its ground aggressively. But the statement also said the only thing that could deter a physical clash is the friendship between the two leaders, leaving room for a possible last-minute compromise. In the photos released yesterday, the North's military chief is seen accompanying Chairman Kim on his visit to Mount Baekdu. Earlier, North Korea released photos of its leader visiting the North's sacred mountain on horseback and announced that a major ruling workers' party meeting will be held later this month. This suggests the regime's decision on its so-called "new path" is imminent.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보