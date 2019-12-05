NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.12.05 (15:01) 수정 2019.12.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the presidential office Thursday. During the meeting, Moon asked Beijing to play an active role for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. The president and Wang also discussed ways to further develop Seoul-Beijing relations. The Chinese top diplomat has visited Seoul for the first time in about four years.

South Korea and the U.S. began another round of defense-cost sharing negotiations in Washington Tuesday, local time. However, it appears that they failed to narrow their differences during the two-day meeting.

Domestic automakers are ending the sale and production of small sedans and hatchbacks amid the growing popularity of sport utility vehicles. Renault Samsung recently announced that it will no longer import the super-mini hatchback Clio. Hyundai Motor has also decided to discontinue the subcompact model Accent in the domestic market.

Seoul will host an international gathering of Nobel Peace Prize winners next year. The Seoul city government today announced plans to hold exhibitions, concerts and other cultural events at the DMZ to celebrate the 2020 World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates.

