“PARASITE” SYNDROME CONTINUES
입력 2019.12.05 (15:03) 수정 2019.12.05 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" has garnered yet another award. It won the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st National Board of Reviews Awards on Tuesday. This adds to the film's impressive awards list, which includes the highest honors at the Cannes Film Festival and Korea's Blue Dragon Film Awards. The 110-year-old American awards ceremony is considered a precursor to a series of film awards in America that culminates with the Academy Awards in February.

[Pkg]

Director Bong Joon-ho's much-acclaimed "Parasite" keeps notching up awards. Starting with the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or and taking home five awards at the recent Blue Dragon Film Awards in Korea, Bong's black comedy was named the Best Foreign Language Film at the National Board of Reviews Awards. Given that the National Board of Reviews Awards with its 110-year tradition is regarded as a signal to a succession of awards in America leading up to the Academy Awards in February, "Parasite" is poised to make its presence known in the American film award scene.

[Soundbite] TOM QUINN(CEO, "PARASITE" DISTRIBUTOR IN U.S.)

The New York Times reported that "Parasite" is "practically guaranteed an Oscar nomination in the international category and has a strong chance of a best picture nomination." The American daily also attributed the Korean film's success at the U.S. box office to its North American distributor. "Parasite" was shown only in three theaters at the time of its American release but has now increased to 620 screens, becoming this year's most successful foreign language film import. In recognition of its role in spreading Korean culture in the U.S., the CEO of NEON, the distributor of "Parasite" in North America, received the Person of the Year award from Seoul's culture ministry.

[Soundbite] PETE HAMMOND(FILM CRITIC)

According to the awards prediction site, Gold Derby, "Parasite" has the fourth-best chance of winning Best Picture and third in predictions for Best Director.
