FISHWAY CREATED FOR MIGRATING EELS

[Anchor Lead]



Eel, a popular fish in Korea, hatches in the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean before it migrates some three thousand kilometers to the Geumgang River in Korea. Until recently, glass eels were unable to enter the river because its estuary was blocked, but last year a new fishway was created, and eels can now freely enter the Geumgang River.



[Pkg]



The Geumgang Estuary Bank crosses Seocheon in Chungcheongnam-do Province and Gunsan in Jeollabuk-do Province. Last year, a fishway was created here for eels migrating to the Geumgang River. Glass eels from the Yellow Sea swim briskly in the fishway. Native Korean mitten crabs were also found here.



[Soundbite] SHIN HYUN-BEOM(KOREA RURAL COMMUNITY CORPORATION) : "We developed a fish pass specifically for the ecological needs of glass eels to help them reach the river and grow well before swimming back to the ocean."



Before, there was a fish ladder made of gabions, but small fish were unable to use it because of the strong current. Between March and September this year, 84 glass eels and 323 mitten crabs were found in the river. This has paved the way for the restoration of the rare marine creatures, which have almost become depleted.



[Soundbite] CHOI YOON(PROF., KUNSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY) : "We have confirmed that glass eels were able to enter the river through the pass installed by the Rural Community Corporation. Fishermen's profits are expected to grow significantly from now on."



The growing population of fish in the Geumgang River is expected to boost the local fisheries sector.

