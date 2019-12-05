ASIAN BLACK BEAR EXPANDS HABITAT News Today 입력 2019.12.05 (15:07) 수정 2019.12.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Asian black bears of Mount Jiri are gradually expanding their habitats along the Mount Baekdu Range. The endangered animals have been spotted in Mount Sudo in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province and more recently near Mount Deogyu.



[Pkg]



Near the summit of Mount Sambong near Mount Deogyu a bear is caught on camera as it digs the ground in search of food. It has a scar on its neck, presumably caused by a snare. Judging from the absence of an ear tracker attached to bears released in the wild, this bear is assumed to have been born in the wild three or four years ago.



[Soundbite] LEE JUN-HEE(MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT) : "Mount Sambong has little man-made structures such as hiking trails and is full of oak trees and plants that Asian black bears like."



This Asian black bear was spotted about 50 kilometers away from the main bear habitat on Mount Jiri. Earlier, a male Asian black bear rose to fame after it escaped from Mount Jiri and traveled between the Sudo and Geumo mountains. It was confirmed in June that Asian black bears of Mount Jiri had traveled to Mount Jangan in Jangsu, Jeollabuk-do Province. This suggests that the endangered animals' habitats are being expanded along the Mount Baekdu Range.



[Soundbite] YUN JU-OK(BEAR PROTECTION GROUP) : "The bears are following their natural instinct to go to mountains Deogyu or Sudo. It's welcoming news for us."



The initial objective of the Asian black bear restoration project was to have 50 bears survive until next year. But now, nearly 70 bears have been officially accounted for, indicating that their exodus from Mount Jiri will continue as their original habitat reaches maximum capacity.

