CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.12.05 (15:09) 수정 2019.12.05 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about girl group black pink's outstanding activities, and "Dolittle" starring Robert Downey Junior holding it's premier in Korea. Despite the strained South Korea-Japan relations, K-POP girl group black pink kicked off their concert tour in three of Japan's largest dome stadiums. This and more on today's cultural news.

[Pkg]

It isn't easy even for Japanese singers to hold concerts in huge dome stadiums in Japan. But yesterday K-pop girl group Black Pink kicked off a concert tour in three of Japan's largest dome stadiums. Starting with a concert in Tokyo yesterday, Black Pink is scheduled to perform in the Kyocera Dome in Osaka and the PayPay Dome in Fukuoka early next year. Previously, the K-pop sensation held its first concert tour in Japan at smaller arenas, attracting some 66,000 spectators. Black Pink's agency said the latest concert tour is expected to draw about 205,000 fans in total with all 55,000 seats at Tokyo Dome already sold out. "Dolittle" starring Robert Downey Junior will hold its world premier in Korea. The movie will open in Korea on January 8th, ten days ahead of its release in North America. "Dolittle" is a fantasy adventure comedy about Doctor Dolittle, a vet with the ability to talk to animals. This is Robert Downey Jr.'s first project since his role as Iron Man in the last installment of Marvel's Avengers franchise. Also, Tom Holland of "Spider Man" and Rami Malek from "Bohemian Rhapsody" joined the star-studded voice cast to play the amazing animals.
    News Today
