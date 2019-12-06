DISCOVERY OF 5TH CENTURY ANCIENT TOMB News Today 입력 2019.12.06 (15:13) 수정 2019.12.06 (17:44)

[Anchor Lead]



An ancient tomb from the Daegaya period at the end of the fifth century has been discovered in southern Korea. This is a significant discovery as the H-shaped tomb has never been found in Daegaya before.



[Pkg]



A mound and stone covers are removed to reveal a chamber walled up with layers of flat rocks. A coffin must have been placed in the narrow room. It is assumed the deceased was buried in the middle and the two open cells located at each end were reserved for the dead person's two companions. This tomb is from the kingdom of Daegaya at the end of the 5th century. Unlike the conventional Gaya tombs shaped like an 11 or a T, this is the first Gaya tomb built in the shape of a widened H.



[Soundbite] KIM MUN-CHEOL(DONGYANG RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE) : "Gaya tombs are generally shaped like 11 or a T. This one is special in that it is H-shaped without any walls separating the chambers."



Also excavated from the tomb were some 20 earthenware pieces, accessories like gold earrings and jade necklaces, and ironware like knives and horse-riding gears. Right next to the main tomb were three burial sites for the living. Judging by the artifacts found inside the tomb, a powerful group of people governed by a single leader is likely to have existed in the area. Based on the unique tomb layout, experts believe the group was a branch of Daegaya that had its own culture and customs. The latest discovery will prove to be valuable in studying the expansion of Daegaya and Jataguk, a small country annexed into Daegaya in the process.



[Soundbite] KOO BON-YONG(DIR., GEOCHANG MUSEUM) : "It was undoubtedly influenced by Daegaya culture, but, given the unique layout of the tomb, it could have been an independent tribe. We need to study what kind of group it was."



The Geochang county government plans to wrap up the excavation of the ancient tomb cluster in Seokgangri and make an appraisal before applying for cultural property designation.

