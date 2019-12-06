기사 본문 영역

입력 2019.12.06 (15:15)
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea and the US held their fourth round of defense cost talks but failed to narrow differences. Washington demands a five fold increase in Seoul's contribution while Korea argues the current framework of the defense cost sharing agreement should be maintained.
According to Statistics Korea data released Friday, women's employment rate was lower the more children they had and the younger the children were. Just over 58 percent of women living with one child under the age of 18 were employed. This dropped to 56.5% for those with two children.
As Japan continues to restrict exports of three high-tech materials to South Korea, Korea has accounted for 5.8% of Japan's total exports in October, the first time the figure has dipped below 6% in 18 and a half years.
South Korea and Japan have agreed to hold official director-level talks in Tokyo on December 16th in an effort to resolve trade tensions triggered by Japan's export restrictions against Korea.
