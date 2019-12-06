기사 본문 영역

PAIK NAM-JUNE'S ART DISPLAYED IN NYC
입력 2019.12.06 (15:18) 수정 2019.12.06 (17:44)
[Anchor Lead]

The late video artist Paik Nam-june's masterpieces are on display in the heart of New York City. The exhibition showcases the artistic icon's pieces that the public couldn't easily access before to communicate the father of video art's artistic genius and his orchestration of video, music, and performing arts.

[Pkg]

This video wall was created in 1991 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's death. This art piece titled "M200," comprised of about 80 TV monitors, features a dynamic collage of scenes from a movie about the influential composer as well as masters of modern art and music who corresponded with Paik. "M200" also plays music the artist arranged from classical music, pop, and mechanical sounds. This piece is said to be a portrait of the video art icon. A chandelier representing classic beauty, vines symbolizing nature, and TV monitors that reflect technological development of mankind come together. The light emitted ceaselessly from the monitors represents the changes in our living space that may be beautiful yet unfamiliar.

[Soundbite] DANIEL HARTNETT(INSTALLER OF PAIK'S ARTWORKS)

Also displayed at the exhibition are the photos of Paik performing a shamanistic rite in 1990 in memory of his friend Joseph Beuys, an iconic German performance artist. This special exhibition was organized by the Korean Cultural Center New York to mark the 40th anniversary of the facility's opening.

[Soundbite] JO YUN-JEUNG(EXEC. DIR., KOREAN CULTURAL CENTER NY) : "He is an artist with exceptional foresight who brought these pieces to the world 30 years ago and predicted how the global media trend would change."

If it wasn't fun, it wasn't art. Words of the late video artist Paik Nam-june. This exhibition allows visitors to appreciate his innovative vision that turned TVs into works of art.
