ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2019.12.06 (15:20) 수정 2019.12.06 (17:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about project idol group Super M's feat, and CL from now disbanded 2NE1 making a comeback as a solo artist. It has been 2 months since project group SUPER M debuted in the U.S., and the group has reached a feat of staying on the Billboard main charts for eight straight weeks. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



It has been two months since SuperM, a.k.a. "the Avengers of K-pop," debuted in the United States. The group has stayed on the Billboard main charts for the eighth straight week. As of Tuesday, local time, the group's first mini album ranked 168th on the Billboard 200, as it did last week. It also retained the number one position on the world album chart for the eighth consecutive week. SuperM is a project group consisting of members from the iconic K-pop boy bands, such as EXO and SHINee, They topped eight Billboard charts shortly after making a debut in the American music market back in October. While some say SuperM's popularity is going to be short-lived, most of their songs are receiving rave reviews from American music fans. Singer CL of the now-disbanded girl group 2NE1 has returned to the K-pop scene with a solo album. Some of the songs from her new album titled "In the Name of Love" were unveiled online on Wednesday. This is CL's first album since 2NE1 was disbanded in 2016. Last month she also left her management agency, YG Entertainment. The singer-songwriter and rapper says her new album offers glimpses of what she experienced during a three-year hiatus. The album is comprised of six songs, which will be unveiled over a period of three weeks.



ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

입력 2019.12.06 (15:20) 수정 2019.12.06 (17:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about project idol group Super M's feat, and CL from now disbanded 2NE1 making a comeback as a solo artist. It has been 2 months since project group SUPER M debuted in the U.S., and the group has reached a feat of staying on the Billboard main charts for eight straight weeks. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



It has been two months since SuperM, a.k.a. "the Avengers of K-pop," debuted in the United States. The group has stayed on the Billboard main charts for the eighth straight week. As of Tuesday, local time, the group's first mini album ranked 168th on the Billboard 200, as it did last week. It also retained the number one position on the world album chart for the eighth consecutive week. SuperM is a project group consisting of members from the iconic K-pop boy bands, such as EXO and SHINee, They topped eight Billboard charts shortly after making a debut in the American music market back in October. While some say SuperM's popularity is going to be short-lived, most of their songs are receiving rave reviews from American music fans. Singer CL of the now-disbanded girl group 2NE1 has returned to the K-pop scene with a solo album. Some of the songs from her new album titled "In the Name of Love" were unveiled online on Wednesday. This is CL's first album since 2NE1 was disbanded in 2016. Last month she also left her management agency, YG Entertainment. The singer-songwriter and rapper says her new album offers glimpses of what she experienced during a three-year hiatus. The album is comprised of six songs, which will be unveiled over a period of three weeks.



News Today 전체보기 기자 정보