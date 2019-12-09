기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
2019.12.09
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The military aircraft tracking website Aircraft Spots said today, that the U.S. reconnaissance plane Rivet Joint had been spotted Seoul, one day after North Korea announced that it conducted "a very important test."
A council formed by the government to promote overseas mergers and acquisitions of Korean companies in a bid to bolster the competitiveness of the Korean components and materials sector, has signed a long-term deal worth 5 billion dollars with LG Chem. The council and LG Chem will set up a fund to support companies manufacturing secondary batteries.
Irish singer/songwriter and renowned philanthropist Bono of the legendary band U2 met with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae this morning to discuss international issues and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Following the implementation of the gender equality wage disclosure system, the Seoul City government will begin to disclose today the wage gap between male and female employees at 22 agencies affiliated with the Seoul City government and devise measures to ensure gender equality.
