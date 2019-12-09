VIDEO GAME SHEDS LIGHTS ON HISTORIC ISSUES News Today 입력 2019.12.09 (15:05) 수정 2019.12.09 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Many movies have been produced to shed light on the sufferings of Korean women forced into wartime sex slavery by Japan. Now, a video game is being developed to help younger generations better understand what the women went through. The game plays out based on a scenario of rescuing Korean sex slavery victims from the inhumane, painful situation.



[Pkg]



Set in a Japanese military brothel in Indonesia in 1945, this video game features a protagonist who carries out an operation to rescue Korean sex slavery victims. As "Soon-i," players travel in time between the present and the past and find clues through conversation with game characters.



[Soundbite] "Does this butterfly keep appearing? (Yes, the butterfly is like a symbol.)"



Although it is the virtual world, the game fulfills the real victims' desperate dream of saving their colleagues confined in the brothel camp.



[Soundbite] DO MIN-SEOK(PRES. OF GAME DEVELOPER) : "After watching the news of Kim Bok-dong's death, I decided to help wartime sex slavery victims while they are still alive."



The game will include the victims' testimonies and provide accurate historical facts to enable users to gain greater understanding of what the survivors went through. The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, a civic organization supporting the victims, showed support for the game and even served as an adviser.



[Soundbite] HWANG YOO-JEONG(STORY WRITER) : "There are many wartime sex slavery victims with various nationalities around the world. I worked hard to incorporate each of their stories into the game."



The company will formally launch the game after providing a preview for the survivors of the atrocity early next year.

