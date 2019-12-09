CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.12.09 (15:11) 수정 2019.12.09 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA korea, we talk about independent films achieving a feat both home and abroad. Hollywood film "Minari" starring Yoon Yeo Jung and Han eri has been officially invited to the sundance festival, while domestic indie film "House of Hummingbird" was chosen as the best film of 2019 by film producers. This and more on today's TADA Korea.



A Hollywood film starring Korean actresses Youn Yuh-Jung and Han Ye-ri has been invited to the Sundance Film Festival. Sundance is touted as the world's best gala for independent films. The film "Minari" has been officially invited to the festival's competition section. It's a story about a Korean family who moved to the US in the 1980s to start a farm. Korean American actor Steven Yeun has taken part in the production while the two actresses wrapped filming this summer. The competition section at Sundance is divided into American film, international film and the documentary film categories. Minari is the only American film invited this year that stars a Korean cast in the leading roles. The indie film "House of Hummingbird" has been chosen as the best film of 2019 by film producers. The Korean Film Producers Association said it selected "House of Hummingbird" as the best picture for the 6th Korean Film Producers Association Awards. Including the latest honor, the movie has picked up 40 prizes this year at various film festivals. The association also gave the best director award to Bong Joon-ho for "Parasite." The best actor and actress honors each went to Jung Woo-sung who starred in "Innocent Witness" and Jeon Do-yeon for her film "Birthday." The award ceremony will take place December 17th at the Korea Press Center.

