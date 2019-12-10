“PARASITE” NOMINATED FOR GOLDEN GLOBE News Today 입력 2019.12.10 (15:12) 수정 2019.12.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



With the 77th Gold Globe Awards set to be held in Beverley Hills on January 5, next year, the list of nominees has been released, Bong Joon-ho's Cannes-winning "Parasite" has landed three Golden Globe nominations--the best foreign language film, the best director and the best screenplay.



[Pkg]



Nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards have been unveiled. Bong Joon-ho is in the running to win Best Director for "Parasite."



[Soundbite] SUSAN KELECHI WATSON(ACTOR)



The satirical piece has also been listed in the categories of best screenplay and best foreign language film. However, the Korean movie was not nominated for best motion picture. While "The Irish Man" by Martin Scorsese and "Joker" by Todd Phillips made the cut. Parasite is widely expected to win the Best Foreign Language Film award. The win would make Parasite the first South Korean movie to bring home a Golden Globe, raising its chances to win an Oscar in February.



[Soundbite] TOM O'NEIL(FILM CRITIC)



The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be held in Beverley Hills on January 5 and the 2020 Academy Awards on February 9.

