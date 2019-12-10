기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

According to the Statistics Korea, the operating income of large conglomerates recorded 182 trillion won, up 2.7 percent year-on-year. However, the operating income of small firms declined by 14.2 percent, pointing to the intensifying concentration of economic power.
The Woori Finance Research Institute says Korea has been impacted the most by the trade war between China and the United States, because manufacturing exports to China account for a significant portion of the Korean economy, and it relies heavily on certain items, such as semiconductors.
The Ministry of SMES and start ups announced that the Korean company Aprogen has become 11th Korean firm to be listed as a Unicorn company. A list of non-listed venture startups with a valuation of over one billion dollars.
Kim Woo-choong, the former chairman of Daewoo Group, which ranked second among Korean conglomerates in the 1980s and 90s, has passed away at the age of 83. Kim had been hospitalized from last year due to deteriorating health.
