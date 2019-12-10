기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

AI TECHNOLOGY IN CASE OF SUBWAY FIRE
입력 2019.12.10 (15:16) 수정 2019.12.10 (16:48) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
AI TECHNOLOGY IN CASE OF SUBWAY FIRE
동영상영역 끝
BUILDING OF UNDERGROUND CRUDE OIL DEPOT 다음기사 BUILDING OF UNDERGROUND CRUDE OIL DEPOT
[Anchor Lead]

When a fire breaks out in the subway, the thick smoke makes it difficult for passengers to evacuate. A new technology has been developed that uses artificial intelligence to inform the safest evacuation route on a real time basis.

[Pkg]

White smoke fumes out of a subway station exit. In October, fire broke out inside Maebong Station, subway line 3 in Seoul, prompting dozens of citizens to evacuate. A fire inside a subway station is particularly more dangerous as visibility gets seriously limited due to the smoke or a blackout. Swift evacuation can be challenging. The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials developed a technology that incorporates artificial intelligence to assess the risk factors in these situations and inform people of an evacuation route in real time. A demonstration of the technology was held. Unlike existing guide lights which simply indicate the way out, the new technology informs people of the safest and nearest escape route.

[Soundbite] HAN HYEONG-SEOK(KOREA INSTITUTE OF MACHINERY & MATERIALS) : "Using AI and laser beams, the safest and nearest escape route is determined after taking into account real-time changes during the situation."

The key is around 30 AI sensors attached on the ceiling which measure the temperature, carbon monoxide level and smoke density to determine the best exit path. When the sensors pass on the collected information to the AI system at the subway station office, green exit lights from the ceiling emit laser beams to the ground to indicate the evacuation path.

[Soundbite] KIM YE-JIN(DAEJEON CITIZEN) : "I heard the briefing. So if a fire occurs, I think I can safely get out following the laser guide lights."

The institute will transfer this technology to a company for commercialization. The system is expected to help save lives during subway fires.
  • AI TECHNOLOGY IN CASE OF SUBWAY FIRE
    • 입력 2019.12.10 (15:16)
    • 수정 2019.12.10 (16:48)
    News Today
AI TECHNOLOGY IN CASE OF SUBWAY FIRE
[Anchor Lead]

When a fire breaks out in the subway, the thick smoke makes it difficult for passengers to evacuate. A new technology has been developed that uses artificial intelligence to inform the safest evacuation route on a real time basis.

[Pkg]

White smoke fumes out of a subway station exit. In October, fire broke out inside Maebong Station, subway line 3 in Seoul, prompting dozens of citizens to evacuate. A fire inside a subway station is particularly more dangerous as visibility gets seriously limited due to the smoke or a blackout. Swift evacuation can be challenging. The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials developed a technology that incorporates artificial intelligence to assess the risk factors in these situations and inform people of an evacuation route in real time. A demonstration of the technology was held. Unlike existing guide lights which simply indicate the way out, the new technology informs people of the safest and nearest escape route.

[Soundbite] HAN HYEONG-SEOK(KOREA INSTITUTE OF MACHINERY & MATERIALS) : "Using AI and laser beams, the safest and nearest escape route is determined after taking into account real-time changes during the situation."

The key is around 30 AI sensors attached on the ceiling which measure the temperature, carbon monoxide level and smoke density to determine the best exit path. When the sensors pass on the collected information to the AI system at the subway station office, green exit lights from the ceiling emit laser beams to the ground to indicate the evacuation path.

[Soundbite] KIM YE-JIN(DAEJEON CITIZEN) : "I heard the briefing. So if a fire occurs, I think I can safely get out following the laser guide lights."

The institute will transfer this technology to a company for commercialization. The system is expected to help save lives during subway fires.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.